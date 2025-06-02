BMC seeks government aid for drain construction, draws flak

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another instance of poor monsoon preparedness by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body has decided to seek government funds for construction of two major drainage projects in the city at the start of the rainy season.

The two proposed drains are intended to tackle the perennial issue of waterlogging on the Iskcon Temple road in Nayapalli and Bomikhal road near Rasulgarh. However, the fact that the civic body made such a decision at a time when monsoon has already set in, has irked citizens with many questioning the timing for such action.

Sources said, the decision to approach the government for funds to take up construction of the drainage project near Iskcon Temple road and another drain on Bomikhal road, was taken by the civic body during a meeting held recently.

The 1.6 km drain near Iskcon Temple will link NHAI’s drain on the service road with the main drain near Nayapalli Haza, while the 1.5 km box drain on Bomikhal road will start from near Rasulgarh and culminate at the main drain near the Santoshi Maa Temple, to check heavy waterlogging, that occur every monsoon on these stretches.