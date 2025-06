BHUBANESWAR: In a slick con act, a gang allegedly impersonating as mines owners duped several unsuspecting citizens of the capital city to the tune of lakhs by promising to double their investments but eventually providing them paper bundles stashed between genuine currency notes.

Five persons, including a woman, have been arrested in this connection. Police investigation revealed, the woman accused Mamata Samal (40) of Angul impersonated as a mines owner and her associates - Anil Kumar Mistri (37) of Biramitrapur, Dilip Singh (48) of Nischintakoili, Batakrushna Pradhan (55) of Cuttack and Chitaranjan Das (40) of Khalari acted as her staff.

They targeted gullible citizens by befriending them at railway stations, hospitals, parks, markets and other crowded places. Posing as mines owner and staff, they claimed to possess huge amount of black money to the tune of Rs 300 crore in Rs 100 denomination currency notes, which they wanted to dispose of in return for lesser amounts to evade taxes.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said the gang lured the victims by promising them huge money in Rs 100 denomination notes in exchange of half of the amount in Rs 500 denomination notes. In some instances, the accused even gave away a few Rs 100 denomination notes in return for lesser amounts to gain the confidence of their targets.

Initially, the four men established contacts with the victims and later introduced Samal to them as the mines owner.