BHUBANESWAR: The BJP government on Tuesday announced to sanction pucca houses for 10 beneficiaries under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana in each panchayat to mark its first anniversary of coming to power in the state, on June 12.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said block development officers (BDOs) have been asked to submit a list of beneficiaries within five days. Around 68,000 houses will be provided by the government in the first phase, he said.

The minister said the move represents government’s commitment to implementing welfare schemes and improving the lives of citizens.

The Odisha government has approved the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, allocating `7,550 crore to build 2.25 lakh pucca houses for disadvantaged families over the next three years.

The scheme was launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district on March 31. The houses will be provided to low-income households which have not been selected under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

The government had launched a comprehensive survey on January 24 this year to identify all eligible families who have been left out of the previous housing schemes. The survey has so far identified more than 26 lakh beneficiary households.