Abducted by gangster 4 years ago, Odisha woman rescued from Mumbai

CUTTACK: Almost a week after dreaded criminal Mirza Akhbar Baig alias Dukha was killed in bomb explosion in a shop at Mangi Gada in Nemalo, police on Tuesday rescued a 20-year-old woman whom the former had kidnapped four years back, and held captive at his house in Mumbai’s Shivaji Nagar.

Police sources said the woman, belonging to the Nemalo area, was kidnapped by Dukha when she was 16. She was handed over to her parents.

Meanwhile, six of Dukha’s associates - Mirza Faizal Baig, Mirza Hakim Baig, Sk Matlub Alli, Debendra Choudhury, Mirza Jahid Baig and Niyaj Khan, belonging to various places of Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur, were also arrested on the day. Around four kilograms of explosive materials, illegal firearms, a sword, four motorcycles and as many mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Cuttack SP (rural) Prateek Singh said that after Dukha was killed while preparing bombs on May 28 here, a special police team was formed to trace his associates. A dreaded criminal, Dukha of Nahalpur village was involved in a series of criminal cases and residing at Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai.