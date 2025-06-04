IGNOU rolls out MBA in Odia, opens admission

BHUBANESWAR: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday launched its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme in Odia medium and opened admission to the course, at New Delhi. Vice-chancellor of IGNOU Uma Kanjilal said by introducing the MBA programme in Odia, the institution is empowering a new generation of learners to rise in the field of management without language being a barrier.

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes the use of Indian languages in higher education as a means to enhance inclusion and equity. With this launch, IGNOU became the first national university to offer a professional MBA degree in the Odia language through Open and Distance Learning (ODL).

Learners enrolling in the MBA (Odia medium) will now be able to study course materials in Odia, receive academic counselling in Odia and write their examinations in Odia.

Speaking on the occasion, vice-chairman of AICTE Abhay Jere emphasised that education in regional languages will nurture local entrepreneurs and professionals, strengthening the economic fabric of states like Odisha.

Economic advisor, Ministry of Education, Mrutyunjay Behera lauded IGNOU’s efforts in taking management education to every doorstep, noting its potential to transform the youth of the region into skilled, job-ready individuals.