BHUBANESWAR: Nayagarh police busted an illegal firearms manufacturing unit in the reserve forest area and arrested four persons in this connection on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Rajesh Kumar Pradhan (27), Bibhuti Parida (27), Tapan Parida (25) and Gobardhana Parida (48), all natives of Daspalla. A double-barrel breech-loading pistol and a single barrel muzzle loading gun were also seized from them.

On receiving information that Pradhan was in possession of illegal firearms, Daspalla police conducted a raid at the manufacturing unit in the reserve forest area and nabbed the four from the spot along with the firearms.