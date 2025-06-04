Odisha CM launches 55 road safety projects worth Rs 576 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched 55 road safety programmes and projects worth Rs 575.77 crore covering all the districts of the state.

Inaugurating the Zero Accident Day and Road Safety Week programme here, the chief minister said accidents not only affect individuals and families but also have a significant impact on the state’s economy.

He said road accident-related deaths have become a significant problem in India with 75.2 per cent of such fatalities caused by speeding.

“Drivers often forget the golden rule of driving: ‘Speed thrills, but it also kills’. Wrong-side driving, drunk driving and using mobile phones while driving contribute to accident-related deaths. People should be cautious and avoid these mistakes to ensure safety of their lives as well as others,” he said.

The Zero Accident Day campaign will continue till June 28. It is being conducted in collaboration with IIT-Madras. On this occasion, Majhi launched 11 automated driving testing systems (ADTS) in various districts with an investment of Rs 24 crore. He also launched the second phase of the Driving Electronic Enforcement to Save Human Lives (DISHA) project worth Rs 215 crore, which will cover 485 km of national and state highways.