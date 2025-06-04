Odisha government assures rabi crop loss compensation to farmers

BHUBANESWAR: As the low pressure-induced pre-monsoon rains have caused significant damage to rabi crops in several districts, the state government on Tuesday said compensation will be provided to the affected farmers as early as possible.

The crop loss situation was reviewed at a high-level meeting attended by deputy chief minister-cum-Agriculture minister KV Singh Deo, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

After the meeting, Pujari told mediapersons that instructions have been issued to all district collectors to send reports on crop damage within the next three to four days. He said reports have already started arriving from some of the districts. After assessment of the extent of damage, the government will send the reports to the insurance companies to pay the compensation to farmers covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).