Rath Yatra: Odisha Police to launch mobile app for effective crowd control

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping in view the surge of devotees in Puri during Rath Yatra, Odisha Police has planned to introduce a mobile app that will help officers and personnel receive alerts through feed collected from AI-enabled CCTV cameras and drone for effective crowd and traffic management, and response to emergencies.

Sources said the prototype of the app will be launched on Snana Purnima to check its efficiency. On receiving the feed from the CCTV cameras, alerts will be generated and sent to the officers on the ground, they added.

“The police personnel who will be engaged to control crowd and manage traffic at Bada Danda and other strategic locations will receive live alerts of the particular area where they will be deployed so that they can act promptly if need arises,” said a senior police officer.

While the police personnel on the ground will receive alerts through the mobile app, the senior officers will be able to monitor the crowd, traffic flow and movement of any anti-social, at the integrated control room which will be set up at the Town police station.