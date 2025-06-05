Two drunk men attack NGO workers over road rage in city

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another incident of road rage, two drunk miscreants allegedly attacked two workers of Sahaya, an NGO which helps victims of drugging in Capital Hospital, near Palaspalli area here on Wednesday afternoon.

The two bike-borne anti-socials attacked the NGO’s secretary Kailash Chandra Sarangi and a volunteer, Sushant Mallick, when they were travelling in a car. While Sarangi sustained a fracture, Mallick was also injured in the incident.

Police confirmed that the accused were in an inebriated condition when they attacked the duo. “A case was registered and the two miscreants were arrested. Further investigation into the matter is continuing,” said an officer of Airport police station.

In a similar incident on May 25, a man was allegedly shot at by a miscreant within Infovalley police limits. The victim, Pratap Swain, had sustained gunshot injury on his left leg.