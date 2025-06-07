One held for impersonating as CMO staff, extorting Rs 2 lakh from government official

BHUBANESWAR: Police have arrested a fraudster for allegedly impersonating as a staff of the chief minister’s office (CMO) and extorting Rs 2 lakh from a government official by threatening to transfer him to Malkangiri district.

The victim Pratap Kumar Haripal, working as superintending engineer in Roads and Buildings (R&B) division in Angul, lodged a complaint in this regard with Airfield police on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Haripal alleged that a man identified as Janakiballav Mohapatra contacted him over phone a few months back and claimed that he was working in the CMO.