One held for impersonating as CMO staff, extorting Rs 2 lakh from government official

BHUBANESWAR: Police have arrested a fraudster for allegedly impersonating as a staff of the chief minister’s office (CMO) and extorting Rs 2 lakh from a government official by threatening to transfer him to Malkangiri district.
The victim Pratap Kumar Haripal, working as superintending engineer in Roads and Buildings (R&B) division in Angul, lodged a complaint in this regard with Airfield police on Tuesday.
In his complaint, Haripal alleged that a man identified as Janakiballav Mohapatra contacted him over phone a few months back and claimed that he was working in the CMO.
Mohapatra reportedly threatened Haripal to transfer him to Malkangiri district if he did not pay him the money.
Apprehensive of getting transferred, Haripal handed over the money to Mohapatra recently at his residence in Bhimatangi area here.
However, the accused contacted the superintending engineer again on Monday and demanded an additional Rs 5 lakh while warning him of dire consequences if he did not pay up. Haripal then approached the police and a case was registered on Tuesday.
“An investigation was launched and it was ascertained that Mohapatra is a conman. He was booked under various sections of BNS, including demanding extortion, and arrested. Further probe is underway,” said Airfield police station IIC, Sashikanta Rout.