Odisha's Jagatsinghpur police officer condemned for allowing accused to cut birthday cake

BHUBANESWAR: An inspector ranked officer of Jagatsinghpur who was part of birthday cake-cutting of an accused in his office chamber has been pulled up for his bizarre action and served a ‘displeasure letter’ by the IG.

The incident which took place in Paradip Model police station in Paradip town last month was caught on video and went viral.

In a ‘displeasure letter’ to inspector-in-charge of Paradip Model police station Kabuli Barik, Central Range IG Praveen Kumar stated his explanation submitted to Jagatsinghpur SP on May 24 regarding the incident was unsatisfactory.

Barik had defended himself claiming he was in contact with two persons, Bapu Mishra and Manoj Behera who were earlier booked by Model police station, to receive intelligence from them.

According to the letter, Mishra was booked under section 142 of BNS (keeping in confinement a person who has been kidnapped or abducted) on April 29 this year and two cases were registered against Behera in 2008 and 2009.