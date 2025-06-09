Bullet cops to add muscle to Bhubaneswar's city’s traffic management

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police is planning to add muscle to its vehicular fleet by procuring Royal Enfield Bullets for carrying out various traffic duties in the capital city.

It has submitted a proposal to the state government to procure 50 bullets for its traffic wing at an estimated cost of Rs 75 lakh. Once procured, the bullets will be deployed for various traffic duties like piloting VIP convoys, clearing road congestion and conducting various enforcement activities.

Police said they planned to procure the bullets as they have an upright riding posture that is both commanding and comfortable. This apart, they have cushioned seats, perfectly-positioned foot pegs and well-adjusted handle bars which will provide the traffic personnel an easy ride on the city roads without making them fatigued.

Sources said the Commissionerate Police’s traffic wing lacks adequate motorcycles to carry out enforcement activities in narrow lanes where the patrolling cars cannot reach, and the new addition will give them more teeth.