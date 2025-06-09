Bullet cops to add muscle to Bhubaneswar's city’s traffic management

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police is planning to add muscle to its vehicular fleet by procuring Royal Enfield Bullets for carrying out various traffic duties in the capital city.
It has submitted a proposal to the state government to procure 50 bullets for its traffic wing at an estimated cost of Rs 75 lakh. Once procured, the bullets will be deployed for various traffic duties like piloting VIP convoys, clearing road congestion and conducting various enforcement activities.
Police said they planned to procure the bullets as they have an upright riding posture that is both commanding and comfortable. This apart, they have cushioned seats, perfectly-positioned foot pegs and well-adjusted handle bars which will provide the traffic personnel an easy ride on the city roads without making them fatigued.
Sources said the Commissionerate Police’s traffic wing lacks adequate motorcycles to carry out enforcement activities in narrow lanes where the patrolling cars cannot reach, and the new addition will give them more teeth.
“Compared to the motorcycles that we are currently using to discharge our official duties, the bullet will be far more comfortable due to its long wheel base and bigger tyres which will provide increased stability, road grip and make them ideal for patrolling,” said a police officer.
Meanwhile, traffic police said they are regularly carrying out enforcement activities against various violations in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The major violations include driving two-wheelers and riding pillion without helmets, triple-riding, over-speeding, using mobile phones while driving and not wearing seat belts, among others.
On Sunday, traffic police issued 2,100 challans for various traffic violations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with total fine amounting to Rs 22 lakh.