Inmates of old age home in Bhubaneswar lack emotional support: Survey

BHUBANESWAR: A recent field survey conducted at an old age home in the city revealed that senior citizens face significant challenges including inadequate health infrastructure services, lack of emotional support and financial constraints.

The survey conducted by ICFAI School of Social Sciences (ISoSS), Hyderabad in collaboration with the Centre for Social Studies (CSS), Surat at old age home ‘Shree Krishna Anand’ brought to light the pressing issues faced by the aging population.

The old age home is being managed by Seva Dharma Charitable Trust which has three branches in the city with a total strength of 100 senior citizens from all over the country and supported by 15 staff members.

The team led by associate professor and project director at ISoSS Sushanta Kumar Mahapatra and field investigator Sadashiba Pati interacted with residents, caregivers and management staff of the old age home as well as elderly individuals living independently in nearby communities. The survey found that while the institution provides basic shelter and care, several residents had feelings of isolation and loneliness. Limited access to healthcare, inability to manage daily and medical expenses, and the absence of sustained emotional support were recurring concerns.