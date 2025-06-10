Odisha govt moots scheme to develop villages of Odisha’s greats

BHUBANESWAR : The state government is all set to launch the ‘Mahapurush Adarsh Gram Yojana’ under which villages of eminent personalities like freedom fighters, poets, authors and artists etc., will be developed.

Announcing the initiative here on Monday, minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Rabi Narayan Naik said the state government plans to develop around 100 to 150 villages under the scheme in a bid to improve the rural infrastructure and living standards of people residing in these villages.

“Mahapurush Adarsh Gram will represent the Asmita of the Odia people. Many great persons of the state were born in small, underdeveloped villages. While their contributions are remembered, their birthplaces remain neglected. This scheme aims to develop infrastructure, employment opportunities, education and healthcare facilities in these villages,” the minister told mediapersons.