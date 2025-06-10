Odisha to avail funding from Centre for battery energy storage projects

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has conveyed its willingness to the Ministry of Power to implement the allocated capacity of battery energy storage system (BESS) under the viability gap funding (VGF) scheme to enhance its grid stability.

This is in response to a recent communication from the New and Renewable Energy division of the ministry allocating 500 megawatt hour (MWh) to Odisha out of the total allocation of 16,500 MWh to 15 states to ensure grid integration of renewable energy (RE) and reliable electricity supply.

Acknowledging the importance of BESS, GRIDCO in its response to the ministry said, “The state is committed to accelerating the development of RE and associated infrastructure in line with national priorities and is keen to support the initiative.”

GRIDCO being the nodal agency of the state government for RE projects has identified 10 locations for installation of the battery energy storage system. However, in the first phase BESS will be set up in four grid sub-stations under VGF scheme supported through the power system development fund (PSDF), sources said.