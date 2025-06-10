PMAY-U extended till the end of this year, to benefit 29K people

BHUBANESWAR : In a major relief for the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U), the state government has received an extension for implementation of the old scheme till December 2025, paving way for construction of nearly 29,000 dwelling units.
Sources in the Housing and Urban Development department said of the 1.72 lakh dwelling units sanctioned under the beneficiary-led construction (BLC) vertical of the PMAY-U scheme, work of a staggering 18,571 units have not commenced yet, while construction of another 10,000 units have remained stalled at various stages.
Meanwhile, with the launch of PMAY-U 2.0 from September last year, uncertainty gripped construction of the pending residential units under PMAY-U as the state government was asked to close the old scheme, for which the deadline had already been extended multiple times, sources said.
“This remained a matter of concern as the beneficiaries, whose houses had not been constructed yet or remained incomplete under PMAY-U, wouldn’t have got any financial benefit after its closure. The new scheme also deprives such support to the beneficiaries listed in the old scheme. Accordingly, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) was approached which has now extended implementation of the scheme in the state till December 31, 2025,” said an official.
With the fresh extension, the urban local bodies (ULBs) have been asked to speed up the process to complete the pending 10,000 houses under PMAY-U in the urban areas. They have also been asked to launch a fresh assessment for the 18,571 dwelling units, construction of which has not started yet, and issue notice to the beneficiaries concerned.
Slow progress
Dwelling units sanctioned under BLC vertical - 1.72L
Units where construction yet to commence - 18,571
Incomplete dwelling units - 10,000
Fresh deadline - December 31, 2025