PMAY-U extended till the end of this year, to benefit 29K people

BHUBANESWAR : In a major relief for the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U), the state government has received an extension for implementation of the old scheme till December 2025, paving way for construction of nearly 29,000 dwelling units.

Sources in the Housing and Urban Development department said of the 1.72 lakh dwelling units sanctioned under the beneficiary-led construction (BLC) vertical of the PMAY-U scheme, work of a staggering 18,571 units have not commenced yet, while construction of another 10,000 units have remained stalled at various stages.

Meanwhile, with the launch of PMAY-U 2.0 from September last year, uncertainty gripped construction of the pending residential units under PMAY-U as the state government was asked to close the old scheme, for which the deadline had already been extended multiple times, sources said.