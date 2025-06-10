Transport minister rescues accident victim from site

BHUBANESWAR : Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena on Monday rescued a road accident victim and shifted him to a hospital in Puri in his escort vehicle.

The minister was en route to Ganjam after attending a coordination meeting on Rath Yatra when he noticed an injured motorist lying on the road after being hit by a truck near Andalsingh village in Puri. Jena immediately halted and asked his escort vehicle personnel to shift the injured man to the Puri district headquarters hospital.

He even pacified the people protesting against the erring truck driver and removed them from the spot. Subsequently, Jena headed towards Ganjam without his escort vehicle.