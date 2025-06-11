Changes sought in ODA rules to ease building plan approval

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Odisha Chapter has sought amendments in the Odisha Development Authorities (Planning and Building Standards) Rules to simplify plan approval process for low-risk buildings and make construction regulations more people-centric.

IIA Odisha chapter chairperson Swopnadutta Mohanty said the draft Odisha Development Authorities (Planning & Building Standards) Rules, 2025 was submitted to Housing and Urban Development secretary Usha Padhee, on Monday.

“The proposed rules seek to ease procedural hurdles faced by the public during plan approval. Rather than burdening citizens with multiple layers of restrictive regulations, the draft rules aim to empower them through simplified and accessible procedures which will encourage them to comply with the building plan norms during construction,” Mohanty said.

Under the draft planning and building standard rules, the department has been proposed to allow plan approval of plots up to 5,500 sq ft in size and buildings up to three-storey by registered architect in single-window service, Mohanty said. Currently, the empanelled architects are allowed to give plan approval for plots up to 3,000 sq ft.