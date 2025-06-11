Changes sought in ODA rules to ease building plan approval

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Odisha Chapter has sought amendments in the Odisha Development Authorities (Planning and Building Standards) Rules to simplify plan approval process for low-risk buildings and make construction regulations more people-centric.
IIA Odisha chapter chairperson Swopnadutta Mohanty said the draft Odisha Development Authorities (Planning & Building Standards) Rules, 2025 was submitted to Housing and Urban Development secretary Usha Padhee, on Monday.
“The proposed rules seek to ease procedural hurdles faced by the public during plan approval. Rather than burdening citizens with multiple layers of restrictive regulations, the draft rules aim to empower them through simplified and accessible procedures which will encourage them to comply with the building plan norms during construction,” Mohanty said.
Under the draft planning and building standard rules, the department has been proposed to allow plan approval of plots up to 5,500 sq ft in size and buildings up to three-storey by registered architect in single-window service, Mohanty said. Currently, the empanelled architects are allowed to give plan approval for plots up to 3,000 sq ft.
“The change will help a greater segment of the general public who are tired of chasing procedural barriers to get plan approval for construction of low-risk buildings (having a height of maximum 10 metre) in plots up to 550 sq mtr,” she said.
The draft rules also propose extension of the validity of the building plan approval to five years with easy renewal procedure. The IIA state chapter has also recommended introduction of an External Infrastructure Development Plan (EIDP) for systematic development of roads, drainage, water supply and other such infrastructure.
IIA Odisha chapter VC Mousumi Nanda said the draft ODA (Planning and Building Standards) Rules 2025 have been prepared in consultation with the public as well as CREDAI Odisha, Association For Odisha Real Estate Developers (AFORD), National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Odisha, and other stakeholders. The government has also been proposed to publish it in both Odia and English, she said.
Architect Nishith Nanda from AFORD said the draft rules also suggest removal of terms having dual interpretation, for better clarity. The proposed rules present a reform-driven framework for better service delivery and coordinated urban development across Odisha.