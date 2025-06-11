Dying declaration can be base for conviction: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: “A conviction can be based solely on a dying declaration if it inspires confidence”, the Orissa High Court has said while confirming the conviction and life sentence of a man by a trial court for burning his wife to death.

A trial court in Jajpur had delivered the verdict depending on the woman’s dying declaration given to a doctor at a government hospital in Cuttack. She died on December 9, 2011 due to complications arising out of the burn injuries she had sustained on November 14, 2011 night. The case was registered at the Bari Ramchandrapur police station.

The accused had filed a jail criminal appeal (JCRLA) against the January 6, 2014 judgment of District & Sessions Court (Jajpur) in the same year. The trial court had convicted him for offences under Sections 498-A, 304-B and 302 of IPC and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition. Act.