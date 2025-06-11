Elderly persons in Odisha to be enrolled under Vay Vandana by June 21

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to enrol all elderly persons above 70 years under the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana (AVVY) in a campaign mode in next 10 days.
In April, Union minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda had rolled out the health assurance scheme in the state along with the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana.
Of around 23 lakh targeted beneficiaries, 3.45 lakh have been enrolled under the scheme. The Health and Family Welfare department has planned to achieve 100 per cent saturation during Bikash Vahan Jatra to be organised in the state from June 12 to 21.
On Tuesday, health secretary Aswathy S asked all CDMOs to prepare a detailed GP-wise plan, tagging the CSCs, village-level workers, ASHAs and ANMs.
They have been instructed to ensure village-wise as well as municipality/NAC ward-wise planning for enrolment of all AVVY beneficiaries, in alignment with the programme drawn up by the collectors of respective districts.
As per the decision, all beneficiaries, aged 70 years and above will be informed in advance through ASHAs/ANMs to assemble at the designated locations on the scheduled date and time, where the Bikash Vahan will be stationed for enrolment under AVVY.
Representatives of the CSCs will be sensitised and appropriately tagged as per the Bikash Vahan Jatra plan to ensure smooth enrolment of AVVY beneficiaries during this period. The scheme offers annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh to every senior citizen, aged 70 and above, no matter their income or whether they were part of any previous scheme.