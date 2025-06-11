Elderly persons in Odisha to be enrolled under Vay Vandana by June 21

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to enrol all elderly persons above 70 years under the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana (AVVY) in a campaign mode in next 10 days.

In April, Union minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda had rolled out the health assurance scheme in the state along with the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana.

Of around 23 lakh targeted beneficiaries, 3.45 lakh have been enrolled under the scheme. The Health and Family Welfare department has planned to achieve 100 per cent saturation during Bikash Vahan Jatra to be organised in the state from June 12 to 21.

On Tuesday, health secretary Aswathy S asked all CDMOs to prepare a detailed GP-wise plan, tagging the CSCs, village-level workers, ASHAs and ANMs.