Odisha CM assures more funds to ramp up crime probe

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday assured Odisha police of providing necessary funds to bring in advanced technology for effective crime investigation and maintaining law and order in the state.

Inaugurating the new office building of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Bhubaneswar, he said the government is committed to ensuring upgradation and modernisation of police infrastructure which will enhance the delivery of quality services to the public. The office constructed at a cost of Rs 7.80 lakh spans an area of 2,272 sq mtr.

It includes amenities such as ramps for differently-abled, cyber cell, crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNS) rooms, integrated control rooms, legal cell and passport section. This apart, there are conference halls and training facilities in the office building.

The CM stated that in March, 14 new police stations, constructed across various districts at a cost of Rs 42 crore, were inaugurated. The government is taking all possible measures to improve the working conditions of police in urban as well as rural areas.

Lauding the impartial manner in which the police are functioning, Majhi said the law and order situation in the state has been satisfactory over the past year earning appreciation from the central government.

He distributed 425 two-wheelers to investigating officers of various police stations under the Commissionerate Police. He said that provisions will be made to provide more four-wheelers to police stations.