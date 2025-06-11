Over 55,000 candidates secure rank in Odisha JEE

BHUBANESWAR: Over 55,000 candidates have secured ranks in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2025, results of which were declared by the SDTE department on Tuesday.

The examination was conducted by the OJEE committee. Announcing the results of the exams, SDTE minister Sampad Chandra Swain said a total of 92,488 candidates had registered for OJEE 2025 of which 80,324 appeared for the entrance examination and 55,362 secured ranks for admission into various professional courses in the state.

Results of the remaining 25,000 nursing aspirants including 22,902 Basic BSc Nursing candidates, for whom the OJEE conducted the exams for the first time, will be declared by the DMET, Odisha, the minister said.

Anurag Mishra topped the exam in MBA, while S Siseendri emerged topper in MCA/MSc. The toppers list also included Jatin Meher in BPharm, Gourab Swain in LE Tech (Diploma), Sakshi Kumari in LE Tech (BSc), Ansuman Pati in Integrated MBA, Hitesh Kumar Dhal in MPharm and Sanidhya Nayak in BCAT (Cinematography, Sound Recording and Sound Design).

As per OJEE committee’s statistics, ranks have been allotted to 18,398 candidates in Lateral Entry (LE)-Tech (Diploma), 14,032 in BPharm, 9,022 in MBA, 6,795 in MCA and MSc (Computer Science), 1,651 in MPharm, 1,564 in Integrated MBA and 976 in LE Pharm. Similarly, while 1,827 candidates have been allotted ranks in different MTech courses, those pursuing courses such as MPlan, MArch and BCAT have also secured ranks.

OJEE Committee chairman DP Satpathy said admission process for candidates allotted ranks will begin soon. “The registration is likely to open in June third week for BTech admission based on the JEE (Main) ranking,” he added.