EAC nod to Puri international airport; study on Olive Ridleys, birds suggested

BHUBANESWAR: After the Ministry of Civil Aviation accorded in-principle approval, the proposed international airport at Puri has taken a significant step forward with the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) submitting its report after a recent site inspection.
Sources said the report included several recommendations, indicating that environmental clearance (EC) for the project may be granted soon. A four-member subcommittee headed by EAC chairman Ram Kumar had visited the site at Sipasarubali under Brahmagiri tehsil during April 4-6.
Although as per the Ancient Indian History Culture and Archaeology (AIHCA) department of Utkal University report, there would be no adverse impact on Shree Jagannath Temple by the airport when operational, the sub-committee has advised project proponent, Commerce and Transport department, to take the opinion of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The project lies within 10 km of the shrine and other older structures.
The panel has also made separate recommendations with respect to Chilika lake and the movement of Olive Ridley turtles. Chilika lake is located at around 21 km from the airport site. The department has been asked to study the migratory bird routes in the surrounding areas of the airport, if any and the impact of the airport on bird movement. A comprehensive study on the turtle nesting near to the airport site has been suggested along with the management plan, stated the sub-committee report accessed by TNIE.
As per the report, an area of 471.348 hectare (ha) has been earmarked for the project development, out of which, 27.854 ha is district level committee (DLC) forest land. A total of 89.2 ha (221.48 acre) will be acquired from two villages (153.37 acre from Sipasarubali village and 68.11 acre from Sandhapur village).
The state government had sought the approval of the MoEF&CC for diversion of 27.854 ha of forest land for the construction of Shree Jagannath International Airport, to be built at a cost of Rs 5,631 crore.
Officials said the committee, which visited the proposed site, has assessed the ecological and social impact of the project and is largely satisfied with the measures suggested by the project proponent.
“The recommendations were related to forest clearance and sustainable construction practices. Since the forest land applied for diversion is DLC forest land, the decision on EC will hinge on the forest clearance. Therefore, the grant of EC will be subject to Stage-I forest clearance,” a senior official said.
In December last year, the ministry had asked the state government for a detailed study on the habitat and migration route of Olive Ridley turtles as well as Irrawaddy dolphins besides obtaining the coastal regulation clearance. It had also deferred its decision on clearance on the grounds of unauthorised construction of the boundary wall, besides directing action against the erring officials involved in it.
“The temporary compound wall raised to protect airport land has been removed by the project proponent. As many as 13,504 trees will be felled and for that an area of 29.939 ha of non-forest land has been identified in Anipatia and Banabarada villages under Kakatpur tehsil for compensatory afforestation at a cost of Rs 2.23 crore,” the official added.