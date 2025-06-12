EAC nod to Puri international airport; study on Olive Ridleys, birds suggested

BHUBANESWAR: After the Ministry of Civil Aviation accorded in-principle approval, the proposed international airport at Puri has taken a significant step forward with the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) submitting its report after a recent site inspection.

Sources said the report included several recommendations, indicating that environmental clearance (EC) for the project may be granted soon. A four-member subcommittee headed by EAC chairman Ram Kumar had visited the site at Sipasarubali under Brahmagiri tehsil during April 4-6.

Although as per the Ancient Indian History Culture and Archaeology (AIHCA) department of Utkal University report, there would be no adverse impact on Shree Jagannath Temple by the airport when operational, the sub-committee has advised project proponent, Commerce and Transport department, to take the opinion of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The project lies within 10 km of the shrine and other older structures.