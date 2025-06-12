New track, mixed signals: 365 days of Majhi government

Yet, not so much can be said about his government. A major poll weapon of BJP in 2024 elections was dismantling the power structure under BJD where bureaucracy reigned supreme. A year on, little has changed in practice. Despite the tall proclamations, the levers of power continue to remain largely in the hands of the very bureaucrats who served key roles in the previous regime.

Immediately after coming to power, the BJP leaders and ministers had announced to purge the bureaucrats that pulled the strings in the BJD government. They levelled charges against several officers and promised investigation and action against them. So far, there has not been any visible progress on that front. Many of the very bureaucrats have even gained central deputation and moved on.

On the ground too, the impact is being felt. Governance delivery has almost remained stuck all-round and all across the state. No major development project has shown progress. Files are not moving, works stalled for long periods as the administration is still to adapt and abide by the new power structure. So much so that the CM himself has recently been forced to acknowledge the issue and instruct officials to buckle up.

The party leadership, though, differs. “The major achievement of our government is restoring the democratic values which were missing in the BJD government. While the BJD government was run by a handful of bureaucrats making the ministers redundant, our ministers enjoy full freedom to take decisions and express their views without any restriction,” state BJP chief Manmohan Samal said.

Managing power

The functioning of the government, particularly the council of ministers has so far reflected the teething troubles of a team still finding its feet. Coordination gaps have surfaced, with some ministers issuing contradictory statements or speaking out of turn, leading to confusion over policy matters. Ministers are often seen grappling with issues and the lack of administrative experience is evident in delayed decision-making and mixed messaging. They seem to be still coming to terms with the responsibility of handling their departments and the expectations of a public that voted for transformation.

Double-engine, double horsepower

Double was promised and double-engine seems to be delivered. With the party winning a historic mandate in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thrown his weight behind the Majhi government. Since the formation of government in Odisha, he has made six visits to the state, with the seventh due on June 20 to celebrate the first anniversary of the first BJP government of Odisha. Modi not only unveiled the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, held for the first time in Odisha, in January, he also threw his strength behind Majhi government’s investment prowess with his presence at the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave. While most Union Ministers have kept making frequent stops in Bhubaneswar, key events of the Centre are being hosted in the state one after the other.