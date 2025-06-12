Orissa HC directs state to redraw junior DEO seniority list

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court’s vacation bench has set aside the final gradation list notified by the state government for junior data entry operators (jr DEOs) on September 24, 2020.

The bench of Justice RK Pattanaik delivered the judgment basing on Sanatan Sahoo’s petition that had challenged the final gradation list.

Sahoo joined on a daily wage basis in 1995 and was allowed to work in the PH division and thereafter, as a computer operator in H&UD department from November 6, 2002 and finally, regularised as a junior data entry operator w.e.f. June 30, 2011.

The dispute was related to the placement of Sahoo in the final gradation list of Junior DEOs. Initially, the petitioner was at serial no 1 of the provisional gradation list prepared as on February 1, 2020 but it was followed by final gradation list by placing him below at serial no 17. Sahoo claimed that since he was regularised on June 30, 2011, others, who are juniors to him and joined in 2013 and thereafter, could not have been placed above him in the final gradation list.