Congress accuses Odisha government of betraying people, issues charge sheet

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Thursday issued a 23-point charge sheet against the BJP government on completion of its one year in the state alleging that it is marred by corruption, mismanagement and false promises.

Releasing the charge sheet, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das and other seniors leaders said the government was more focused on publicity and propaganda rather than actual governance during the period.

The charge sheet titled ‘Barsha Eka, Pratarana Aneka’ (One year, many betrayals) alleged that the government’s slogan of zero tolerance to corruption has turned out to be hollow. A deputy director of Enforcement Directorate (ED), the organisation which is used by the BJP government at the Centre to harass political opponents, was arrested by the CBI for taking bribe, it added.

Alleging that several other promises made by the BJP in its 2024 election manifesto have not been fulfilled, the charge sheet said the party had announced that depositors who were duped by chit fund operators would get back their money within 18 months. But, nothing has been done. The government has not even been able to find out the documents in this regard, it added.

The charge sheet also raised questions on the paddy procurement, citing discrepancies in the cutting and weighing process. Das demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

The OPCC president said the party will hold press conferences at all the districts headquarters to expose the BJP government’s failure in the coming days. Criticising the government’s celebration of its first anniversary, Das said Congress will step up its campaign to hold the government accountable and highlight its own vision for the state’s development.