Bhubaneswar Development Authority firms up Rs 200 crore plan for Nicco Park, Lake Zone development

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has decided to develop the 3 km stretch of storm water channel 10 including BDA City Centre (earlier Nicco Park) and Lake Zone near Janpath into an ultramodern public recreational space at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

BDA V-C N Thirumala Naik said the proposal has already received nod from the state government after CM Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed it last month. “We will soon prepare the detailed project report and submit the cost estimate to the government for grant of funds,” Naik said. The BDA V-C said the project includes development of the area along natural drain no 10 in the stretch from BDA City Centre to the proposed Lake Zone on Janpath road.

As per the discussions in the meeting chaired by the CM, the BDA City Centre will undergo comprehensive makeover and be equipped with a wide range of modern amenities. These include improved lighting, beautification, herbal garden, Ayurvedic park, pathway, foot overbridges, fine-dining restaurants and hotels etc. The first phase of the project will focus on redevelopment of the city centre, a senior official said.

The project will also include restoration of the storm water channel near the Lake Neutral project of BSCL on Janpath Road near Satya Nagar which has been moving at a snail’s pace since 2017. The project will include a waste water treatment plant, public realm with recreational space, plantation area and roadside gardens, he said.