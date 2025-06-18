Odisha to conduct fresh survey to identify new habitats for gharials

BHUBANESWAR: Celebrating 50 years of ‘Project Crocodile’ in the state, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced to conduct a fresh survey to identity new potential habitats for gharial species of the reptile, population of which has been revived from the brink of extinction in the Mahanadi river system, after decades of struggle.

The report ‘Back from the brink - Conserving the Gharials of Mahanadi’, released by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department on the day as part of the celebration, stated that the comprehensive survey is proposed to re-evaluate existing threats, assess changes in river physiography, and identify potential new habitats for gharials.

Study of wild gharials - both adults and hatchlings - is also necessary to monitor their breeding dynamics, courtship, nesting, hatchling behaviour, maternal guarding, and dispersal patterns, the report underlined. Genetic study is also crucial for long-term survival of gharials in the Mahanadi river, it added.

Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said, Odisha has successfully revived and sustained crocodile populations in the state over the last 50 years.

“Our state is home to all three species of Indian crocodiles - saltwater, mugger and gharial, and currently, we are focusing on maximising the population of the critically endangered gharial in the Mahanadi through a dedicated Species Recovery Programme,” he added.