‘Spurious’ liquor claims two lives in Bhubaneswar, probe launched

BHUBANESWAR: Two persons have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Laxmisagar area of the city, prompting Excise officials to seal a liquor shop and initiate an investigation.

The deceased were identified as Biswajit Beura and Apena Naik. While Naik died on June 12, Beura succumbed during treatment at a private hospital on Tuesday. They had consumed the liquor during a feast with their friends on June 4.

Following their deaths, locals staged dharna in front of a liquor shop near Station Bazar on the day. Laxmisagar police reached the spot to control the situation. Meanwhile, basing on the allegations, excise officials sealed the liquor shop.

Police also clarified that they had not received complaints regarding death of any of the two individuals due to consumption of spurious liquor. The protesting locals alleged that three more youths who had consumed liquor during the feast are also in a critical condition and undergoing treatment in different hospitals. They sought strict action in this regard.