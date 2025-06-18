Tata Power rolls out affordable solar rooftop solutions

BHUBANESWAR: With the state struggling to meet the target of powering three lakh households through rooftop solar system under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) on Tuesday rolled out an affordable plan to boost ground-level adoption of the scheme.

Launching the ‘Ghar Ghar Solar’ campaign, TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, said the company’s accessible, consumer-centric financing model will make rooftop solar affordable for a broader segment of the population.

“Residents can install solar systems with minimal upfront investment starting from `2,499 for 1 kW, `4,999 for 2 kW and `7,999 for 3 kW. This initiative will help households, turning solar adoption from an aspiration into an economically viable option,” said Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha.

The first-of-its-kind initiative is set to accelerate residential rooftop solar adoption across the state by enabling customers to pay just one-third of the total amount, making solar power affordable and seamlessly integrated into households, he said.