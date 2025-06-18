Tata Power rolls out affordable solar rooftop solutions

BHUBANESWAR: With the state struggling to meet the target of powering three lakh households through rooftop solar system under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) on Tuesday rolled out an affordable plan to boost ground-level adoption of the scheme.
Launching the ‘Ghar Ghar Solar’ campaign, TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, said the company’s accessible, consumer-centric financing model will make rooftop solar affordable for a broader segment of the population.
“Residents can install solar systems with minimal upfront investment starting from `2,499 for 1 kW, `4,999 for 2 kW and `7,999 for 3 kW. This initiative will help households, turning solar adoption from an aspiration into an economically viable option,” said Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha.
The first-of-its-kind initiative is set to accelerate residential rooftop solar adoption across the state by enabling customers to pay just one-third of the total amount, making solar power affordable and seamlessly integrated into households, he said.
Chief of solar rooftop and EV charging business, TPREL, Shivram Bikkina said the consumers will get a comprehensive range of benefits including a 25-year warranty on modules, quality assurance and exclusive sales and service in over 450 districts. Lifetime service and after-sales support, easy financing options and insurance for solar rooftop systems will be available under one roof. The company is also in talks with public sector banks for extending easy finance to residents for the installation of rooftop solar system, he added.
While Tata Power has a consumer base of about 97 lakh, only 1,17,269 of them have applied for rooftop solar power and a mere 7,130 households are covered under PM Surya Ghar. This, despite substantial financial benefits offered by the central and state governments through subsidy.
The scheme provided subsidies up to Rs 78,000 for solar systems up to 3 kW, covering nearly 40 per cent of installation costs. The initiative is further strengthened through the state government’s additional subsidy of Rs 25,000 for a 1 kW system, Rs 50,000 for a 2 kW system and up to Rs 60,000 for 3 kW and above.
CEO and MD of TPREL Sanjay Banga urged the four distribution companies to take up the Ghar Ghar Solar programme in a campaign mode to fulfill the target this year.