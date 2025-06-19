All schools in Twin City to remain closed on June 20 for PM Modi’s visit

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department on Wednesday announced that all schools in Twin City will remain closed on June 20 in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the capital city to attend the first anniversary of the BJP government.

“All the government, government-aided and private schools under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Cuttack Municipal Corporation jurisdictions will remain closed on June 20 (Friday) due to the prime minister’s visit to Bhubaneswar,” the notification read.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Bhubaneswar to attend a programme to be held at Janata Maidan marking the first anniversary of BJP government in the state.

“A state-level meeting is being organised on the occasion of one year of the government on June 20, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend it. Due to large public gatherings, the possibility of heavy traffic congestion is expected. Therefore, the government has decided to declare a holiday for all schools under the School and Mass Education department in the BMC and CMC areas,” the letter read.

All the government schools across the state were supposed to reopen after summer vacation on June 18 but it was postponed to June 20. School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond on Tuesday informed that both public and private schools will reopen on June 20. He also directed all schools to start preparations for providing students a clean and safe environment at the institutions. The directions were in the wake of rising diarrhoea cases and weather conditions.

“It seems the department has been announcing the reopening dates in a hurry and without planning. It could have taken into consideration the PM’s visit while rescheduling the reopening date,” said a parent.