CMC seals three bottling facilities for selling untreated water

CUTTACK: The health wing of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation on Wednesday sealed three drinking water bottling companies for allegedly running without proper water treatment infrastructure and legal documentation. The matter came to light during a surprise raid by the CMC on the three drinking water bottling facilities in Shankarpur. “The three companies sold 20 litre bottles without taking proper purification measures.

There were no reverse osmosis filter systems and the three companies directly collected water from the tap and sealed the same in 20 litre bottles.

They were keeping the bottles in AC rooms only for cooling purpose,” said city health officer Dr Satyabrat Mohapatra. Such an act poses serious health risk to the public, he added. The move of the civic body came in wake of the growing concerns over outbreak of waterborne diseases, particularly cholera and diarrhoea in several districts.

“We had formed two teams for carrying out enforcement and hygiene inspection in the last two days. We raided hotels and eateries in the Station Bazar area of the city yesterday during which two outlets were sealed for unhygienic food practices, use of untreated water and failure to meet sanitation standards,” said Dr Mohapatra adding, the enforcement drive would be intensified in the coming days.