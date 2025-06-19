Contaminated water behind diarrhoea, cholera outbreaks in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Central health team visiting Odisha has confirmed that contaminated water is the primary cause of recent diarrhoea and cholera outbreaks in the state. The team shared its findings during a review meeting with state officials here on Wednesday.

With three more deaths including two in Jajpur and one in Balasore in last 24 hours, the outbreaks have claimed 24 lives and affected over 2,500 people across nine districts. The health authorities, however, put the official death toll at 11.

Following a detailed assessment at the affected areas, the visiting 10-member health team and four-member food safety panel concluded that the cholera outbreak in Jajpur district stemmed mainly from consumption of contaminated water and food.

Water samples collected from various areas tested positive for E. coli contamination, indicating widespread microbial pollution in the district. At least 10 water samples collected in the first phase were found to be E. Coli positive. Similarly, 16 out of 37 faecal samples tested positive for Vibrio cholerae.

The district continues to see new cases, with 37 fresh admissions reported on the day. However, signs of improvement are emerging, as the infection rate has dropped and only 196 people are currently under treatment.

The Central team held separate discussions with the officials of Health, PR&DW and H&UD departments and advised them to take immediate steps to ensure availability of safe drinking water in the affected districts.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja reviewed the situation and asked officials to ensure purification of drinking water distribution points in several districts. Health secretary Aswathy S who reviewed the situation, said a doctor has been suspended for advising a senior citizen to purchase medicine from outside, despite its availability at hospital pharmacy free of cost.

The Health department has formed special teams that will visit Cuttack, Jajpur, and Bhadrak districts on Thursday. The rapid action teams deployed in the affected districts have been instructed to take action as per the recommendations of the Central team.