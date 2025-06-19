Rayagada youth uses AI to create obscene video of CM Mohan Charan Majhi, held

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) to create an obscene video involving Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and a lady philanthropist, and posting it on his Facebook account.

The accused Kishore Kausalya was arrested from his native place Ketaguda Station Sahi within Chandili police limits of Rayagada district. Police said Kausalya has done a course in electrical engineering and was working with a construction company at Tikiri in Rayagada.

Investigation revealed Kausalya had used photographs of the chief minister and a lady philanthropist to create an obscene video using AI. He had then uploaded the video on his Facebook account, having around 24,000 followers, in a bid to gain fame and earn easy money.

After coming across the post, a social media user lodged a complaint against Kausalya in this connection alleging he was trying to tarnish the image of the CM among the general public. The complainant also alleged that the accused had seriously hurt the dignity of the woman whose photograph was used in the obscene video.

Basing on the complaint, CB registered a case on Tuesday under various sections of BNS, Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The CB officials also approached Meta, which owns and operates Facebook, and requested it to remove the objectionable video, following which the post was taken down.

During investigation, the agency’s officers ascertained that the said Facebook account belonged to Kausalya, and a team left for Rayagada to arrest him. “Apart from Facebook, the accused is active on other social media platforms like Instagram. He had posted the obscene and doctored video of the CM online in a bid to increase his followers,” CB sources said.

Police found that Kausalya had posted over 50 morphed photographs of different people, some of whom are well-known, in the past. Meanwhile, CB warned that stern legal action will be taken against individuals indulging in such illegal acts. It also requested the citizens to be careful about the content they post or share on social media.