Woman, mother-in-law die after consuming poison in Odisha

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old woman and her mother-in-law died while her husband became ill allegedly after consuming poison over a family dispute on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in Badabarsingh village within Badamba police limits. The deceased were identified as Sangita Senapati and her mother-in-law Nibasi (55). Meanwhile, Sangita’s husband Bhagirathi (34) is undergoing treatment at the Badamba CHC and his condition is stated to be stable.

As per police, the couple had an argument over a financial dispute following which the duo, in a bid to commit suicide, consumed poison. They were then rushed to the Badamba CHC. In the meantime, Nibasi too drank poison in an attempt to end life. The woman was in the house along with her husband and minor grandchild when she took the drastic step. She died on the spot.

Meanwhile, since Sangita’s condition deteriorated, she was being shifted to the Athagarh SDH but died on the way. The bodies of both Sangita and Nibasi were sent for postmortem.

“Though the exact cause of the trio taking such a drastic step is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected to be a fallout of a family dispute. We have taken suo motu cognisance of the case and initiated an investigation with registration of two separate unnatural death cases,” said a police officer.