Jajpur, Bhadrak districts defer reopening of schools

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Odisha government claimed that the gastro outbreaks in the state was ‘under control, the administration of worst-hit Jajpur and Bhadrak districts extended summer vacation for schools and anganwadi centres, revealing a more concerning ground reality.

While the institutions in most parts of Odisha are scheduled to reopen on Friday after the summer holidays, separate orders issued by Jajpur and Bhadrak administrations extended the closure in their jurisdictions till June 24 and June 21, respectively.

Sources said, the orders were issued as there is no let up in diarrhoea cases, with the state continuing to report over 100 new cases a day.

Health experts pointed out that the decision to postpone the reopening of schools indicated the situation is far from being under control. “If schools are being kept closed over fear of water-borne diseases, it means the primary cause of unsafe or contaminated water has not been adequately addressed. This raises serious questions about implementation and monitoring of piped water supply and sanitation systems,” said a public health expert.

Sources said although 24 people have died and over 3,000 affected in nine districts in the outbreaks so far, officials put the death toll at 13. A senior health official said more than 250 people are currently undergoing treatment at various health facilities in the affected districts.

Reports coming from the field suggested that many of the affected areas are suffering from poor water infrastructure, including leaking pipelines, incomplete laying of pipes, and irregular chlorination. Despite repeated claims by the state about expanding piped water coverage, the recurring diarrhoea outbreaks reveal the fundamental gaps in maintenance and quality control.