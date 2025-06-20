Jaundice scare in Badagada, BMC checks ground situation

BHUBANESWAR: Amid concern over water-borne diseases in an apartment project in the state capital, reports of multiple jaundice cases have surfaced in Badagada prompting Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to dispatch a health team to the area on Thursday to assess the situation.

Sources said jaundice cases have been detected in multiple residential colonies of Badagada area. “Close to a dozen jaundice cases have detected in the locality in the recent weeks. The ongoing drainage work right above the water supply pipes could have caused leakage and contamination,” said a resident.

As per a BMC official, after reports of suspected jaundice cases surfaced, a joint team of Urban Metropolitan Surveillance Unit, Rapid Response Team and ADUPHO office conducted field investigation to identify possible sources. The team visited Uparasahi, Karuna Basti and Kalinga Basti within Badagada locality.

A BMC team led by mayor Sulochana Das had also visited Trident Galaxy apartment recently following reports of outbreak of diarrhoea, jaundice and other gastrointestinal diseases in the residential complex due to groundwater contamination. They had warned action against the developer for failing to comply with the sanitation norms.

Meanwhile, in another development, the enforcement squad of BMC collected around Rs 11,000 towards fine from some roadside eateries in KIMS hospital area, over alleged violation of food safety norms. So far, three hotels and a packaged water unit have been sealed in the city for unhygiene practice. The crackdown will continue, said food safety officer Satyajit Patel.