Cholera outbreak: Orissa HC directs CMC to take immediate action in Cuttack city

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has called for urgent and coordinated measures by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the district administration to prevent outbreak of cholera in the city.

The attention of special bench for dealing with civic issues in Cuttack was drawn on Thursday to the rise in cases relating to outbreak of cholera being reported from different parts of the state including the city.

CMC commissioner Anam Charan Patra as well as additional district magistrate Shibo Toppo, who were present on virtual mode, assured the court that steps have already been initiated to prevent and tackle any disease outbreak on account of water contamination in the city. Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) officials, who also joined virtually, stated that measures have already been taken in this regard.

However, during the course of hearing, members of the Bar raised questions on the claims of CMC as well as district administration.

Taking note of such concern, the two-judge bench comprising Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh directed the CMC commissioner as well as the district administration to work in tandem and ensure that health workers from CDMO’s office as well as the civic body visit each ward of Cuttack city within the next week and submit a report in this regard to the court. While visiting the wards, they should contact the lawyer representatives concerned of the said area as per the existing list, the bench added.

“Since the cleaning of drains is intrinsically connected with supply of safe drinking water which is essential for containing the spread of cholera, necessary steps in this regard shall be taken within the next three days particularly in the areas relating to Budhithakurani Lane, Chandi Chhak and Raja Bagicha Gada and also Ward Nos 13, 18 & 19,” the bench further ordered.

The district administration, CMC as well as WATCO have been directed to file affidavit on the action taken by July 1. It will be taken up for consideration on July 3, the bench stated.