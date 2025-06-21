Odisha increases mid-day meals allocation by Rs 2.92 per student

BHUBANESWAR: The cost of mid-day meals (MDM) in the state was hiked again on Thursday, owing to the introduction of an additional egg and nutritional laddoos for school students.

The School and Mass Education department notified on Thursday that the government has enhanced the material cost by an additional amount of Rs 2.92 per student for both primary and upper primary students, bringing the revised cost to Rs 11.15 for primary and Rs 14.74 for upper primary per student per day. Earlier this year, the state government introduced MDM for students of Class IX and X of government and government-aided schools and also decided to give all students, starting from Sishu Vatikas to Class X, three eggs and as many nutri-rich laddoos in MDM every week.

From April 1, students received eggs in their meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and nutri-rich laddoos on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in morning assembly.

The MDM is provided under the PM-POSHAN scheme which is implemented in a 60:40 cost sharing pattern between the Centre and state. At present, the Centre has fixed the material cost at Rs 6.78 for primary and Rs 10.17 for upper primary per day, since

May 1. The state government provides an additional material cost of Rs 1.45 for primary and Rs 1.65 for upper primary per student per day. This brings the total material cost of MDM to Rs 8.23 for primary and Rs 11.82 for upper primary.

The financial implication of MDM for Class IX and X students, additional egg and three laddoos, amounting to Rs 570.71 crore annually, will be borne from the state Budget under the Mukhyamantri Poshan Yojana.