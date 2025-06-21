SOA university signs pact with Broadridge Financial Solutions

BHUBANESWAR: SOA University has signed an MoU with Broadridge Financial Solutions to foster deeper collaboration between academia and industry.

The collaboration aims at bridging the gap between academic education and industry expectations by providing experiential learning, exposure to cutting-edge technologies, and domain specific training.

Broadridge nurtures early career talent through campus programs, innovation challenges, mentorship and skilling initiatives. The collaboration with SOA aligns with Broadridge’s vision of empowering future professionals with relevant, real world exposure.

As per the agreement, SOA and Broadridge will collaborate on enhancing industry-relevant training programmes by integrating current tools and trends. They will organise guest lectures, industry-led workshops and expert mentoring sessions while providing students with internship opportunities and potential career pathways.

The MoU was signed between SOA vice-chancellor Pradipta Kumar Nanda and Broadridge India’s HR head Ritu Rakhra on Tuesday.

“This partnership will significantly enhance student employability, encourage applied research, and drive innovation-led learning. It is expected to set a benchmark for impactful industry-academia collaboration in the region,” Nanda said after signing the MoU.

Rakhra said Broadridge will nurture talent and drive innovation by working closely with the academic institution. SOA’s director, corporate relations and industry engagement Ripti Ranjan Dash was present.