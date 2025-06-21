Thousands line up capital streets for Modi’s roadshow in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a massive roadshow in Bhubaneswar, celebrating BJP government’s first anniversary in the state.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other senior leaders welcomed the prime minister at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, from where he joined the roadshow and a Tiranga Yatra, held simultaneously. As the PM’s convoy made its way, thousands lined up on both sides of the road to get a glimpse of him.

People also showered flower petals on his convoy and greeted him with tricolour, while the PM was also seen waiving back at them with a smile during the roadshow.

“India’s coordinated military response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack through Operation Sindoor showcases PM Modi’s decisive leadership and unwavering commitment to our national security. This is what I like the most about him and this is what drove me to attend this roadshow,” Gourang Charan Biswal, a 55-year-old man said.

Traditional folk dances and performances including Bagha Nacha, Ghoda Nacha, Ghumura and Kirtan were performed by different cultural troups during the roadshow, spanning over 8 km from the airport to Janata Maidan. As the convoy reached Janata Maidan, the PM went to the public meeting venue in an open jeep with CM Majhi and BJP state president Manmohan Samal.

The Commissionerate Police had imposed traffic restrictions at multiple stretches for the roadshow. Around 133 platoons of police force, including 25 platoons, had been deployed in the capital.