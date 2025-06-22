19 kg tumour removed from woman’s ovary in Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: The multidisciplinary oncology team at HCG Panda Cancer Hospital, Cuttack has removed a massive 19 kg ovarian tumour from a 54-year-old woman with significant cardiac comorbidities.

The patient had been experiencing symptoms such as abdominal bloating and discomfort for nearly five months before seeking medical attention. She presented with progressive abdominal distension, persistent pain, and shortness of breath that had been worsening for months and severely impacting her day-to-day life.

The diagnostic imaging revealed a large ovarian mass occupying nearly the entire abdominal cavity, displacing vital organs and exerting pressure on the diaphragm and gastrointestinal tract.

Senior surgical oncologist and lead surgeon Dr Jyotiranjan Swain said though she was initially administered systemic chemotherapy and targeted therapy in an effort to shrink the tumour, her disease showed no response to medical treatment. “The five-hour-long procedure was meticulously planned and executed by a dedicated team,” he said.

The patient was monitored in the ICU for three days post-surgery and was discharged on the 16th post-operative day.