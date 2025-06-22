Rice, spice and quiz marks Tasty Trivia’s debut in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Tasty Trivia, a growing quizzing community, debuted in Bhubaneswar on Saturday by hosting an interesting quiz competition themed ‘Rice, Spice & Everything Nice’ at Patia-based The Space.

Exploring Asia through the lens of Indian history, food, pop culture, and business, the quiz saw over 80 young professionals, students and curious minds gather for a full-house trivia evening. With clue-based questions, collaborative solving, and a warm, welcoming vibe, the event saw solo participants and teams of two take on a series of clever challenges.

Started by Ashoka University alumni members Susovan Mahapatra and Saloni Mehta in Bangalore this year, they said trivia and quizzing have long been niche hobbies in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon and Bangalore, often limited to exclusive clubs or formal circuits.

“We began Tasty Trivia as a passion project to re-imagine quizzing as something more accessible, beginner-friendly and community-led. Our goal is to create inclusive, joyful offline spaces where anyone, not just seasoned quizzers, can show up, have fun, and leave with a new fact and a smile,” Susovan said.

While Susovan has been a quizzer since school, Saloni discovered the joy of trivia more recently and the duo now hopes to make the format more open, social and beginner-friendly.

Saloni is currently chief of staff at an American edtech company, while Susovan is part of the founding team at Aramya, one of India’s fastest-growing ethnic wear brands. After a successful event at Bhubaneswar, they plan to host Tasty Trivia in cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa and Hyderabad.