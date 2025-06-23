Odisha Govt to review approach roads of housing projects

BHUBANESWAR: In a move that could impact multiple real estate projects in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Odisha government has decided to review the permissions granted for approach roads to all real estate projects approved in the Twin City in the last five years, and initiate appropriate action for violation of norms.

The decision has been taken in the wake of a major controversy where a project’s registration in the state capital was revoked after it allegedly cited a railway land as its approach road, jeopardising the investments of several home buyers.

Following the case, Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra asked the department secretary to furnish the details of the permission of approach road granted to real estate projects, by the competent authorities - Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) - under their jurisdictions in the last five years.

The officials have been asked to furnish details of the building plan approval of the real estate projects, name of the planning officer who gave the permission, land schedule of the project, access road to the project with length and breadth specifications, and no objection certificate (NOC) obtained from the competent authority or private individual, if their land is being used as the approach road to the project site.