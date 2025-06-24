95% people not aware of central schemes in state: Odisha Governor Hari Babu

BHUBANESWAR : Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday expressed concern over the lack of awareness among the people about the social security schemes launched by the Centre, and urged the state government to ensure proper dissemination of information at the grassroots level.

Addressing a function at the Raj Bhavan on ‘Awareness among the people about social security schemes and cyber crime’, the Governor said, “Around 95 per cent people are unaware of the central schemes and their benefits. Not only general public but even government officials at the district level are unaware about the schemes.”

He pointed out that during his visits to various districts for review meetings, he had observed that most government officials failed to respond or give any details regarding central welfare schemes.

Stating that this reflects a serious gap between the common people and the administration, the Governor said it indicates why a majority of people in the state are not availing benefits from central schemes.

Highlighting the importance of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana, the Governor said these schemes need annual premium ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 436. “Most of the people can pay the premium but they are missing out because of poor outreach of the administrative apparatus and awareness,” he added.

Kambhampati further underlined that successful implementation of welfare schemes depended on policy formulation along with effective communication and public participation.

Stating that cyber crimes have emerged as a growing challenge, he advised people to remain alert and informed. He further added that since digital platforms are being increasingly used for accessing government schemes and services, there is a need for increased vigilance and digital literacy.