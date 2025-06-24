Union Minister Pradhan urges Khattar to release 15th FC funds in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday urged his counterpart in the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Manohar Lal Khattar to release the 15th Finance Commission grants to Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Deogarh municipality for the financial year 2024-25.

Pradhan met Khattar in New Delhi and highlighted that Sambalpur Municipal Corporation and Deogarh municipality have not received funds under the 15th Finance Commission for 2024-25. The two urban bodies play a significant role in the region’s economic, educational, industrial and cultural development. Lack of receipt of basic and tied grants and health grants under the Finance Commission has hindered several developmental activities, he explained.

He stated that the basic grant funds for Sambalpur and Deogarh would enable the municipal bodies to improve roads, drainage, sanitation and waste management. It would also strengthen civic services like urban beautification, street lighting and healthcare. The grant would support the municipalities in continuing essential development works and enhancing citizen services.

Pradhan requested Khattar to personally intervene and ensure the timely release of the grants to the two urban local bodies (ULBs). They also discussed ways to provide affordable housing to the people of Sambalpur and Deogarh, facilitate easy access to loans for street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme, promote e-bus transportation and ensure efficient waste management in the cities.

Khattar assured of action on these matters.