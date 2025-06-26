Bharatiya Rail: At the service of Rath Yatra Pilgrims

The holy city, the abode of Mahaprabhu, Jagannath Puri, is ready for the Rath Yatra. It is a journey of faith for the millions of devotees coming from across the globe. And Bharatiya Rail is at the service of these pilgrims, facilitating their overall experience in the Shreekshetra Puri.

Last 11 years have been historic for Odisha’s railway infrastructure development. Under PM Shri Narendra Modi’s Purvodaya policy, Odisha’s railway budget allocation has seen a twelve-time jump to over Rs 10,500 crore in 2025-26 as compared to the annual average during 2009-14. Since 2014, over 2,100 km of new tracks have been laid in Odisha - more than the entire rail network of Malaysia.

Approximately Rs 73,000 crore worth of projects for constructing new tracks in Odisha are ongoing. As many as 59 Amrit stations are being developed, including 16 stations in aspirational districts. Six Vande Bharat services covering 17 districts are operational.

The most special contribution of Indian Railways to Odisha is during the Rath Yatra. The railways undertakes the task of serving lakhs of Rath Yatra pilgrims every year.

Ease of travel for the pilgrims

There has been a four-time jump in the Rath Yatra special trains over the last 11 years. A total of 1,215 train services including 850 regular and 365 special train services are being provided this year for Jagannath Puri. These services connect many districts of Odisha including aspirational districts of Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Dhenkanal and interior tribal regions to Shreekshetra Puri. An AI-based real-time demand prediction system has enabled dynamic scheduling. Ten platforms are welcoming the pilgrims this year. Additional ticket counters have also been set up at Puri as well as other railway stations.

A comfortable visit for a divine experience

With the spirit of Seva Parmo Dharma, Bharatiya Rail ensures dignity, comfort, and security of the pilgrims during the Rath Yatra. This year marks one of the largest facilitation drives for inclusive pilgrimage travel.

Railways is ready to cater to around 20 lakh passengers with a daily peak of 2 lakh. A holding space with a capacity to accommodate 25,000 pilgrims has been designated. Adequate arrangements have been made to provide relief from the hot weather. Sufficient food stalls and water booths & coolers have been arranged. An estimated 2.5 lakh free meals will be served to the pilgrims.