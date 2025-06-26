‘e-Registration’ mobile app launched by CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to streamline registration process of landed property online and in a transparent manner, the state government on Wednesday launched the ‘e-Registration’ application which offers a wide range of services from anywhere without having to visit the sub-registrar’s office.

Launching the Android-based mobile application developed by the Revenue and Disaster Management department at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said this is a significant milestone in the state government’s digital service delivery.

“Through this mobile application, users can book slots for registration deeds, apply for certified copies, encumbrance certificates, check benchmark land values and a range of other services from the comfort of their homes. The app also provides complete information about the nearest sub-registrar office, details of the property including land description, area, valuation and ownership status of a particular property,” he added.

He further said the application will provide all information about applicable stamp duty and registration fees based on the property details. The user can make online payments without visiting the sub-registrar office or taking assistance of any revenue officials or middlemen, he added.

With the app making the system paperless and cashless, the CM said people will no longer have to queue up or make multiple visits to the sub-registrar’s office. “The e-Registration app is now available in the Google play store for download and efforts are on to make the app available for iPhone users soon,” Majhi added.

Releasing a booklet highlighting the achievements of the Revenue department in the first year, the chief minister said land pattas have been provided to 16,727 homeless individuals through Basundhara scheme and permanent record of rights (RoRs) issued to 20,385 government schools and colleges.