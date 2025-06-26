‘e-Registration’ mobile app launched by CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to streamline registration process of landed property online and in a transparent manner, the state government on Wednesday launched the ‘e-Registration’ application which offers a wide range of services from anywhere without having to visit the sub-registrar’s office.
Launching the Android-based mobile application developed by the Revenue and Disaster Management department at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said this is a significant milestone in the state government’s digital service delivery.
“Through this mobile application, users can book slots for registration deeds, apply for certified copies, encumbrance certificates, check benchmark land values and a range of other services from the comfort of their homes. The app also provides complete information about the nearest sub-registrar office, details of the property including land description, area, valuation and ownership status of a particular property,” he added.
He further said the application will provide all information about applicable stamp duty and registration fees based on the property details. The user can make online payments without visiting the sub-registrar office or taking assistance of any revenue officials or middlemen, he added.
With the app making the system paperless and cashless, the CM said people will no longer have to queue up or make multiple visits to the sub-registrar’s office. “The e-Registration app is now available in the Google play store for download and efforts are on to make the app available for iPhone users soon,” Majhi added.
Releasing a booklet highlighting the achievements of the Revenue department in the first year, the chief minister said land pattas have been provided to 16,727 homeless individuals through Basundhara scheme and permanent record of rights (RoRs) issued to 20,385 government schools and colleges.
Highlighting other initiative of the department, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari said a special campaign has been conducted for household survey to settle land records in the names of the members of existing households. “Verification of 4,61,602 landholding records have resulted in the transfer of records of 1,16,486 deceased individuals to their legal heirs, enabling them to benefit from various government schemes,” he added.
Pujari said the department has brought significant reforms in revenue administration and is now more accessible to people by providing services at their doorsteps. He lauded the department officials and employees for their work and urged them to make efforts to meet people’s expectations and maintain their trust.
Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo praised the efforts of the department and said the achievements over the past year were truly commendable.