Heavy rain brings Cuttack city to its knees

CUTTACK: An intense spell of rain lashed Cuttack city for over an hour on Wednesday throwing normal life out of gear and causing severe waterlogging in several areas. The city reportedly received around 77.8 mm rain in just one hour between 3 pm and 4 pm.

Such was the impact of the downpour that a portion of the parapet wall of the newly-inaugurated multi-utility hospital complex of Sishu Bhawan caved in. Though some patients and their attendants managed to have a narrow escape, several vehicles especially motorcycles that were parked near the ground floor, were damaged as the collapsed debris fell on them.

Sishu Bhawan registrar (administration) Eliza Mishra said engineers of Roads & Buildings department inspected the site and assured to repair the damaged area soon.

In another incident, a 20-feet stretch of road in CDA sector-10 locality caved in hindering communication people of the area. Official sources said CDA locality received the maximum rains of 119.4 mm.

Meanwhile, over 150 residential complexes and market areas were flooded due to choked drains prompting the CMC authorities to go for dewatering to tackle the situation.

Among the worst affected were Patapola, Makarbag Sahi, Kesharpur, Nua Rausa Patana, Haripur, Bhagatpur, Pithapur, Jhola Sahi, Kathagada Sahi, Shilpi Kumbhar Sahi, Balu Bazar, Kazi Bazar, Rovers Street, Sutahat, Kaligali etc., where over-flowing drain water gushed into several houses located in the low-lying areas.

“The condition was such that sewage water from overflowing drains gushed into my house emanating foul smell and creating unhygienic conditions,” said Bata Krishna Das, a resident of Makarbag Sahi. Commuters had to wade through knee-deep waters as several roads and streets were submerged.

Residents, meanwhile, attributed the situation to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC)’s negligence in properly carrying out drain cleaning and desilting work. “The situation has not only exposed the inefficiency of the civic body but also belied all its tall claims about its preparedness to prevent waterlogging in the city,” said former corporator and city unit Congress president Giribala Behera.

While efforts to elicit response from CMC commissioner Anam Charan Patra on the issue proved futile, mayor Subhas Singh said the civic body has mobilised around 250 dewatering pump sets in the waterlogged areas. “The situation is expected to improve in a few hours,” he added.